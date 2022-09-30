Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A sham sentence after a secret trial for Aung San Suu Kyi's Australian economic adviser

By Tim Harcourt, Industry Professor and Chief Economist, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Having already spent 20 months in a prison, Aung San Syy Kyi’s Australian economic advisor is due for release in January 2024.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?
~ The queen's death certificate says she died of 'old age'. But what does that really mean?
~ View from The Hill: national cabinet drops mandatory isolation, dumping 'COVID exceptionalism'
~ US Democrats' gains stall six weeks before midterm elections; UK Labour seizes huge lead after budget
~ So long, Loy Yang: shutting Australia’s dirtiest coal plant a decade early won’t jeopardise our electricity supply
~ EU: Denounce Israel’s Apartheid at Association Council Meeting
~ How former political prisoners of Indonesia's 1965 mass killings grapple with memories of their bloody past
~ Not just a joke: we scoured TikTok for anti-Asian humour during the pandemic, and found too many disappointing memes
~ Viral infections including COVID are among the important causes of dementia – one more reason to consider vaccination
~ Made in 1972, the documentary Ningla-A’Na is a powerful look at establishment of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter