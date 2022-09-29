Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Viral infections including COVID are among the important causes of dementia – one more reason to consider vaccination

By John Donne Potter, Professor, Research Centre for Hauora and Health, Massey University
Older people with COVID are at higher risk of a new Alzheimer’s diagnosis within a year of testing positive. Vaccination against viral infection remains one of several important preventative measures.The Conversation


