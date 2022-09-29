Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 'with men I feel like a very sharp, glittering blade' – when 5 liberated women spoke the truth

By Kath Kenny, Sessional academic, Department of Media, Communications, Creative Arts, Language, and Literature, Macquarie University
Share this article
In 1972, 5 women – Helen Garner, Claire Dobbin, Evelyn Krape, Yvonne Marini and Jude Kuring –spent 5 months workshopping a play. Frank, angry and explicit, it was a beacon of 1970s women’s liberation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Human rights: ‘Disturbing trends’ in reprisals against those cooperating with the UN continues
~ Why fear of a coup attempt is on the horizon in Brazil's elections
~ Who is 'the public?' The answer shapes how we address homelessness
~ The night is full of animal life, but scientists know very little about it
~ Better income assistance programs are needed to help people with rising cost of living
~ Islamic finance provides an alternative to debt-based systems
~ Let's show a bit of love for the lillipilly. This humble plant forms the world's largest genus of trees – and should be an Australian icon
~ Shifting ocean currents are pushing more and more heat into the Southern Hemisphere’s cooler waters
~ Eliud Kipchoge broke the men's marathon record by 30 seconds. How close is the official sub-2 hour barrier now?
~ Why has my cold dragged on so long? And how do I know when it's morphed into something more serious?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter