Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venus: the trouble with sending people there

By Andrew Coates, Professor of Physics, Deputy Director (Solar System) at the Mullard Space Science Laboratory, UCL
Share this article
Venus, often called Earth’s “evil twin” planet, formed closer to the Sun and has since evolved quite differently from our own planet. It has a “runaway” greenhouse effect (meaning heat is completely trapped), a thick carbon-dioxide-rich atmosphere, no magnetic field and a surface hot enough to melt lead.

Several uncrewed scientific missions will study how and why that happened in the next decade. But now…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mental health in the UK is about to get worse – and inequality will have a lot to do with it
~ Ukraine war: I've just returned from Georgia where they are angry about the conflict and fear an invasion
~ Brazil election: how the political violence of the country's history has re-emerged
~ Truss's mini-budget chaos is unsettling an already-fractured Conservative Party – but is removing her worth the risk?
~ 'Dark data' is killing the planet – we need digital decarbonisation
~ Ukraine recap: occupied regions forced to join Russia while thousands of Russians choose to leave
~ UNDRIP 15 years on: Genuine truth and reconciliation requires legislative reform
~ Undertones: Anti-army hashtags gain rare visibility in Pakistan
~ Iranian women have been rebelling against restrictions since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 – with renewed hope that protests this time will end differently
~ Russia plans to annex parts of Eastern Ukraine – an Eastern European expert explains 3 key things to know about the regions at stake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter