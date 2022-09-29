Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: occupied regions forced to join Russia while thousands of Russians choose to leave

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Four parts of Ukraine that are occupied by Vladimir Putin’s war machine are to be formally annexed by Russia. Or, as the official Russian news agency, Tass, puts it: “The official signing ceremony uniting four new territories with Russia will be held on Friday, September 30, at 3pm in the Kremlin.”

“President Putin will deliver a voluminous speech at this event,” said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov – exciting news for the 85%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


