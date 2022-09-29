Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: UN pledges support for justice and accountability, as stadium massacre trial begins

Share this article
The UN chief on Wednesday paid tribute to the hundreds of victims and their families, of a 2009 stadium massacre in the capital of Guinea, as some of the ringleaders allegedly responsible for the gruesome death of more than 150 people that day, went on trial.]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -


More
~ Undertones: Anti-army hashtags gain rare visibility in Pakistan
~ Iranian women have been rebelling against restrictions since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 – with renewed hope that protests this time will end differently
~ Russia plans to annex parts of Eastern Ukraine – an Eastern European expert explains 3 key things to know about the regions at stake
~ UN slavery estimate raises question: Are 50 million people really enslaved today?
~ Butter, garage doors and SUVs: Why shortages remain common 2½ years into the pandemic
~ Indigenous defenders stand between illegal roads and survival of the Amazon rainforest – elections in Brazil and Peru could be a turning point
~ Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead
~ Yom Kippur is coming soon – what does Judaism actually say about forgiveness?
~ Africa risks losing out on trade as rich countries cement relationships with trusted partners
~ Green hydrogen sounds like a win for developing countries. But cost and transport are problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter