Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian women have been rebelling against restrictions since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 – with renewed hope that protests this time will end differently

By Pardis Mahdavi, Provost and Executive Vice President, The University of Montana
A scholar of Iranian politics explains how Iranians have organized resistance movements for the past several decades while risking arrest and public flogging.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


