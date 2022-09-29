Tolerance.ca
Green hydrogen sounds like a win for developing countries. But cost and transport are problems

By Rod Crompton, Visiting Adjunct Professor, African Energy Leadership Centre, Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand
Bruce Douglas Young, Senior Lecturer, Africa Energy Leadership Centre, University of the Witwatersrand
Hydrogen is used mainly to make chemicals such as fertiliser, and in oil refineries. Most hydrogen in the world today is made from natural gas or coal – methods associated with large carbon dioxide emissions. Developed countries are therefore looking to “green hydrogen” instead – produced using renewable electricity such as solar and wind power. Energy experts Rod Crompton and Bruce Young explain green hydrogen’s potential benefits and challenges.

What is hydrogen used for?


Global hydrogen demand reached 94 million tons in 2021, and contained energy equal to about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


