Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How bonds work and why everyone is talking about them right now: a finance expert explains

By David McMillan, Professor in Finance, University of Stirling
Share this article
The Bank of England is buying bonds again. Just as it was about to start selling the debt it had accumulated as part of its last effort to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank has been forced to announce a new scheme to shore up investor confidence.

The bank’s £65…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Undertones: Anti-army hashtags gain rare visibility in Pakistan
~ Iranian women have been rebelling against restrictions since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 – with renewed hope that protests this time will end differently
~ Russia plans to annex parts of Eastern Ukraine – an Eastern European expert explains 3 key things to know about the regions at stake
~ UN slavery estimate raises question: Are 50 million people really enslaved today?
~ Butter, garage doors and SUVs: Why shortages remain common 2½ years into the pandemic
~ Indigenous defenders stand between illegal roads and survival of the Amazon rainforest – elections in Brazil and Peru could be a turning point
~ Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead
~ Yom Kippur is coming soon – what does Judaism actually say about forgiveness?
~ Africa risks losing out on trade as rich countries cement relationships with trusted partners
~ Green hydrogen sounds like a win for developing countries. But cost and transport are problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS