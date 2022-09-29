Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Psychedelics researchers balance trippyness with scientific rigor after history of legal and cultural controversy – podcast

By Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Today’s psychedelics researchers still have to deal with the fallout of the decadeslong freeze on research. Listen to ‘The Conversation Weekly’ podcast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


