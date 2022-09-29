Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
In the 15 years to 2020, Victoria’s emissions fell by almost 30%, according to a new government report. You might wonder how is this possible, given most of the state’s brown coal stations are still running and we’re still driving petrol cars.

One reason: the closure of Hazelwood, a power station once responsible for up…The Conversation


