The TGA is considering paracetamol restrictions due to poisonings – but what does that mean for consumers?
By Natasa Gisev, Clinical pharmacist and Scientia Senior Lecturer at the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Ria Hopkins, PhD Candidate, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Australians bought more than 65 million packs of paracetamol pain relief last year. TGA efforts to reduce its potential harms will need to take those who use it to manage pain into consideration.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 28, 2022