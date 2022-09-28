Tolerance.ca
Will baby drop boxes from the Italian Renaissance become more common after Meloni win?

By Heather Coffey, Assistant Professor of Art History, OCAD University
The baby drop box is a revival of centuries-old cultural practices from the Italian Renaissance when reproductive rights were zero.The Conversation


