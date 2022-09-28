From fertiliser to phantom: DNA cracks a century-old mystery about New Zealand's only extinct freshwater fish
By Lachie Scarsbrook, DPhil Student, University of Oxford
Kieren Mitchell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Zoology, University of Otago
Nic Rawlence, Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Historical accounts show the upokororo was once common in rivers across the country. It’s now officially extinct, but is there a chance survivors could still be found in remote waterways?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 28, 2022