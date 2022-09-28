Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The New Italian Government Poses A Human Rights Challenge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Election posters of Fratelli d'Italia, Lega con Salvini and Forza Italia are seen on the streets ahead of election day in Rome, Italy, on September 16, 2022. © 2022 Elisa Gestri/AP Images Italy is set to have a new right-wing government led by Georgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party following last weekend’s general elections. While Meloni has promised to “govern for everyone,” her party’s campaign and political platform give reason to be concerned that the new government may not embrace that governing for all means ensuring all people living in Italy enjoy equal…


© Human Rights Watch -


