Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: “Protester killings must be urgently investigated by international accountability mechanism” says Amnesty chief

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Amnesty International’s ongoing investigations into the crackdown on popular protests in Iran have revealed widespread patterns of unlawful use of force and ruthless violence by security forces. These include use of live ammunitions, birdshot and other metal pellets, heavy beatings of protesters and gender-based violence, including sexual violence against women. Responding to the increasingly brutal […] The post Iran: “Protester killings must be urgently investigated by international accountability mechanism” says Amnesty chief appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Chernobyl black frogs reveal evolution in action
~ Universal credit changes: increasing pressure on part-time workers is the wrong move at the worst time
~ Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
~ Has the pandemic changed our personalities? New research suggests we're less open, agreeable and conscientious
~ Dogs can smell people's stress – new study
~ Good coffee, bad coffee: The curious tastes of cultural omnivores
~ Listening to the song of melting glaciers
~ We can turn to popular culture for lessons about how to live with COVID-19 as endemic
~ Brazilian election: Jair Bolsonaro set to lose but his legacy will be harder to remove
~ Abortion pills are being widely used in Nigeria: women and suppliers talk about their experiences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter