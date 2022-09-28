Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion pills are being widely used in Nigeria: women and suppliers talk about their experiences

By Akanni Ibukun Akinyemi, Professor, Obafemi Awolowo University
Akinrinola Bankole, Senior Fellow, Guttmacher Institute
Melissa Stillman, Research Associate, Guttmacher Institute
Onikepe Owolabi, Public Health Researcher, Guttmacher Institute
Temitope Erinfolami, PhD Candidate, Obafemi Awolowo University
Unintended pregnancy is common among women of reproductive age in Nigeria and a substantial number end in abortion. Annually between 2015 and 2019, almost three million pregnancies were unintended. Forty eight per cent ended in abortion.

Many of these abortions are unsafe and some result in serious maternal morbidity or death.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


