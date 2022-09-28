Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obesity is on the rise among South African women -- a risk to maternal and child health

By Mweete D. Nglazi, PhD graduate, University of Cape Town
John Ele-Ojo Ataguba, Senior Lecturer in the Health Economics Unit, University of Cape Town
Obesity in adults has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016 across the world. The World Health Organization estimated that by 2016, about 1.9 billion adults worldwide were overweight. More than 650 million of these adults were obese. These represent about 39% and 13% of the world’s adult population, respectively.

Women bear a disproportionately higher burden of obesity. In 2016, it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


