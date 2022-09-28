Your mighty tendons help you sprint, jump and move – a genetic mutation in one key protein may increase athletic performance
By Hiroshi Asahara, Professor of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute
Ryo Nakamichi, Postdoctoral Researcher in Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute
The discovery of the role that the protein Piezo1 plays in touch and body awareness won the 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Piezo1 may also be a significant player in motor function.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 28, 2022