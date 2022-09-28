Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: west condemns 'sham' referendums in Russian-occupied areas

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tatyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, National University Odesa Law Academy
Share this article
Polls have closed in four Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine after four days of voting in referendums on their future status. Predictably, the results showed “overwhelming support” for joining Russia.

Tass, Russia’s state-owned news agency, has reported that early counting has revealed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How does the government’s long-awaited anti-corruption bill rate? An integrity expert breaks it down
~ Lesotho: Authorities must tackle police brutality, torture and unlawful killings before and after election
~ Keir Starmer’s conference speech offered a clearer ideological position – even more ambition will now be needed
~ When the World Turns is a profoundly moving theatrical experience for children with complex disabilities
~ Cars have taken over our neighbourhoods. Kid-friendly superblocks are a way for residents to reclaim their streets
~ The 'Optus hacker' claims they've deleted the data. Here's what experts want you to know
~ You don't have to be a cute koala to be an Instagram influencer. Give lizards and bugs a chance and we'll like them too
~ What now for petrol prices? Global doom and gloom makes the outlook surprisingly positive
~ Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to forecast intensity – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm
~ Millions of Australians still haven't had their COVID boosters. What message could convince them now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter