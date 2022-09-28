Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When the World Turns is a profoundly moving theatrical experience for children with complex disabilities

By Sarah Austin, Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
Review: When the World Turns, by Polyglot Theatre and Oily Cart

When the World Turns is a beautiful new work designed for children with complex disabilities and their families.

Australian children’s theatre company Polyglot are renowned for their approach to child-centred arts experiences. Their work has a reputation for fostering the creative agency of children as audience and artists.

UK company Oily Cart creates shows for all children regardless of age and perceived ability.

Their new theatre work, When the World Turns, emerges from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


