Cars have taken over our neighbourhoods. Kid-friendly superblocks are a way for residents to reclaim their streets
By Matthew Mclaughlin, Research Fellow, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
Hayley Christian, Associate Professor, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Western Australia
Jasper Schipperijn, Professor of Active Living Environment, University of Southern Denmark
Trevor Shilton, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health, Curtin University
Residential ‘stroads’ – neighbourhood streets that have become rat runs for through traffic – can be turned back into safe, mixed-use streets that put residents’ and children’s needs first.
- Tuesday, September 27, 2022