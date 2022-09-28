You don't have to be a cute koala to be an Instagram influencer. Give lizards and bugs a chance and we'll like them too
By Meghan Shaw, PhD Student in Conservation Social Science, Deakin University
Bill Borrie, Associate Professor, Environmental Management and Sustainability, Deakin University
Emily McLeod, Senior Social Science Research Manager, Zoos Victoria, and PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Kelly K Miller, Associate Professor of Environment and Society, Deakin University
Cute and fluffy species get most of the attention that attracts resources to conserve them. But a new study finds people respond well to creepy crawlies if they’re given time in the media limelight.
- Tuesday, September 27, 2022