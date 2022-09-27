Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions of Australians still haven't had their COVID boosters. What message could convince them now?

By Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
Jessica Kaufman, Research Fellow, Vaccine Uptake Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
A review of COVID booster acceptance statistics suggests we may be unlikely to see coverage go much beyond 80% – but we can still learn from others’ mistakes when it comes to health messaging.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


