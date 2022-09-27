Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: how ICUs in England were stretched to cope with the pandemic

By Charlotte Summers, University Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, University of Cambridge
Kevin Fong, Consultant Anaesthetist and Professor of Public Engagement and Innovation, Department of Science, Technology, Engineering and Public Policy, UCL
Tim Cook, Honorary Professor of Anaesthesia, University of Bristol
There has been much discussion recently about how governments handled the COVID pandemic during 2020 and 2021. In particular, debate has centred on the costs and benefits of the various social restrictions, including lockdowns.

The rationale for implementing social restrictions and other non-pharmacological measures in the UK was to protect the health of the population and to prevent health services from becoming overwhelmed.

Amid wider criticism of pandemic restrictions,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


