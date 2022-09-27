Tolerance.ca
Child marriage comes with a heavy cost for young girls in Africa – but there's one clear way out

By Sathiya Susuman Appunni, Professor of Demography, University of the Western Cape
650 million women and girls alive today were married before their 18th birthday. That’s one of the startling figures contained in a 2021 UNICEF report about child marriage. Africa’s sub-Saharan region is home to nine of the ten countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world.

Ingrained traditions and cultural practices typically entrench such early marriages.…The Conversation


© The Conversation


