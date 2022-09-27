Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea:  Act now to ensure greater support and assistance for survivors of sexual violence

By Amnesty International
Victims of sexual violence in Guinea face social stigmatization, a lack of accessible medical care and serious barriers to justice, said Amnesty International and the International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region (IPPFAR) today in a new report ‘Shame must change sides, ensuring rights and justice for victims of sexual violence in Guinea’.   Based on interviews […] The post Guinea:  Act now to ensure greater support and assistance for survivors of sexual violence  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


