How we accidentally planned the desertion of our cities
By Rachel Gallagher, PhD Candidate, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Thomas Sigler, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography, The University of Queensland
Yan Liu, Associate Professor, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
The zoning policies that planners introduced to create vibrant and resilient mixed-use neighbourhoods have had the opposite effect, as services and residential developments crowd out light industry.
- Tuesday, September 27, 2022