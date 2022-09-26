Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How helping others during major life transitions could be a path to greater well-being

By Lara Aknin, Distinguished Associate Professor of Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Tiara A Cash, PhD Student in Social Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
During times of stress and change, people are often advised to practice self-care by looking after themselves, yet what about the benefits of showing kindness to others?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Japan Should Strengthen New Business and Human Rights Guidelines
~ Reckoning with the history of public schooling and settler colonialism
~ Canada needs to encourage more youths to pursue skilled trade jobs
~ After the Voice, climate change commitments should be the next urgent constitutional reforms
~ Avoiding a surveillance society: how better rules can rein in facial recognition tech
~ We asked over 700 teens where they bought their vapes. Here's what they said
~ Dora Maar and Françoise Gilot were much more than Picasso's muses or lovers. They are important artists in their own right
~ 'There is great strength in vulnerability': Grace Tame's surprising, irreverent memoir has a message of hope
~ Study finds famous Australian caves are up to 500,000 years older than we thought - and it could help explain a megafauna mystery
~ Debate: How to stop our cities from being turned into AI jungles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter