Human Rights Observatory

How the Queen's queue can be seen as a modern form of pilgrimage

By Anne Bailey, Associate Member of the History Faculty, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
On Friday, September 16 2022, the day the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in Westminster Hall first reached its ten-mile capacity and had to be closed to new entrants, one social media commentator tweeted that it was “our 21st-century pilgrimage”.

The idea that these crowds of mourners waiting through…The Conversation


