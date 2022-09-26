Tolerance.ca
Four health conditions linked to gum disease

By Christine Bryson, Senior Lecturer Medical Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing…The Conversation


