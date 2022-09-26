Iran on fire: Once again, women are on the vanguard of transformative change
By Vrinda Narain, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism; Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University
Fatemeh Sadeghi, Research associate, Politics, UCL
Women have long demanded change in Iran. In the aftermath of the death of a woman for a hijab violation, women protesters may be leading their country to a freer and more just society.
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 26, 2022