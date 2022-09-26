Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran on fire: Once again, women are on the vanguard of transformative change

By Vrinda Narain, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism; Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University
Fatemeh Sadeghi, Research associate, Politics, UCL
Share this article
Women have long demanded change in Iran. In the aftermath of the death of a woman for a hijab violation, women protesters may be leading their country to a freer and more just society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Nicaraguan government looks to imprison Catholic priests and stain their image
~ How the Queen's queue can be seen as a modern form of pilgrimage
~ The UK's water industry is broken – here's how to fix it
~ Psychedelic drugs: how to tell good research from bad
~ Four health conditions linked to gum disease
~ Beavers can do wonders for nature – but we should be realistic about these benefits extending to people
~ 3 reasons Hurricane Ian poses a major flooding hazard for Florida – a meteorologist explains
~ Mini budget: how will tax cuts and stamp duty affect young adults?
~ The war in Ukraine shows how libraries play a vital role in challenging disinformation
~ Nepal President Blocks Citizenship Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter