Human Rights Observatory

Nepal President Blocks Citizenship Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Student activists protest against President Bidya Bhandari’s unwillingness to endorse the Citizenship Bill that was passed by parliament. September 21, 2022 © 2022 Rojan Shrestha/NurPhoto via AP Nepal’s ceremonial president, Bidiya Bhandari, has refused to endorse a Citizenship Bill passed by parliament, denying an estimated 500,000 people access to citizenship documents and threatening to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. A deadline for her to sign the law expired last week. On September 25, the Supreme Court issued a notice asking the president’s office…


© Human Rights Watch -


