Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Should Guarantee Safety of Lesbian Activists During DykeMarch

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rising anger over policies of Hungary's right-wing government filled the streets of the country's capital as thousands of LGBT activists and supporters marched in the city's Pride parade in Budapest, Hungary, July 2021. © 2021 Anna Szilagyi/AP Images Hungarian lesbian activists are set to hold their second DykeMarch on October 1, the final day of the EuroCentralAsian Lesbian* Community (EL*C) Conference in Budapest. This year’s conference, “Lesbian Resistance,” will open two weeks after Serbia initially banned EuroPride 2022, the latest in a two-year spate of attacks…


© Human Rights Watch -


