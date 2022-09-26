'There's only so far I can take them' – why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
By Jessica Calarco, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Indiana University
Ilana Horn, Professor of Mathematics Education, Vanderbilt University
Not all students have access to the same level of parental help at home. So why are they judged as if they do? Two scholars probe how educators view students who fail to complete their homework.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 26, 2022