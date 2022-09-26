Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some plants can short-circuit the toxic effects of metals – now scientists are trying to harness their power

By Marshall Keyster, Associate professor, University of the Western Cape
Share this article
At first glance, it’s hard to see what gold, iron, lead, arsenic, silver, platinum and tin have in common. A look at the periodic table will clear up the confusion: they are all heavy metals, typically categorised as those metals with an atomic weight and density at least five times greater than water.

These and other heavy metals occur naturally in the environment, and in some cases, in our bodies. They’re mostly considered harmless but at certain levels of exposure they can be toxic to human, plant and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong attempts to reconnect with the world by relaxing COVID-19 travel restrictions
~ Why does money exist?
~ Why Patagonia's purpose-driven business model is unlikely to spread
~ Children's eyewitness testimony can be as accurate as adults' or more so – if interviewers follow these guidelines
~ Religion is shaping Brazil's presidential election – but its evangelicals aren't the same as America's
~ Which wetlands should receive federal protection? The Supreme Court revisits a question it has struggled in the past to answer
~ How Chinese celebrities are amplifying official policy on Taiwan, pushing 'One China' messages to millions of fans online
~ Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky
~ 'There's only so far I can take them' – why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
~ Employers will have positive duty to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces, under new legislation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter