Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations

By Catherine Elliott O'Dare, Assistant Professor in Social Policy, Trinity College Dublin
Share this article
While loneliness can strike at many points throughout our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Big transitions like leaving university, changing jobs or moving cities can make us feel isolated and socially excluded from the people around us.

You…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Domestic abuse and mental health remain taboo subjects for many Sikhs – with deadly consequences
~ The Greek spyware scandal: When technology outpaces governance
~ What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide
~ Clickbait extremism, mass shootings, and the assault on democracy – time for a rethink of social media?
~ As winter approaches, will Putin’s ‘partial mobilisation’ help Russia win the war in Ukraine?
~ What will its first far-right leader since WWII mean for Italy?
~ Algeria: Free Activist Granted Refugee Status in Tunisia
~ Lebanon: Syrian Refugee Apparently Tortured to Death
~ 'They treat you like a person, they ask you what you want': what NDIS participants value in support workers
~ Australia violated the rights of Torres Strait Islanders by failing to act on climate change, the UN says. Here's what that means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS