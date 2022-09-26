Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As winter approaches, will Putin’s ‘partial mobilisation’ help Russia win the war in Ukraine?

By Matthew Sussex, Fellow, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
This is policy on the fly. At best it will buy Putin time over another cold Ukrainian winter. At worst it will result in battlefield chaos and potentially mass slaughter.The Conversation


