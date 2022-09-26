Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Free Activist Granted Refugee Status in Tunisia

By Human Rights Watch
(Tunis) – Algerian authorities should immediately release Slimane Bouhafs, an Algerian activist who disappeared a year ago from Tunisia and is now detained under investigation by an Algerian court, and ensure his freedom to leave the country, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. Bouhafs had been living in Tunisia as a refugee and reappeared in Algerian police custody under unclear circumstances. Tunisian authorities should investigate his apparent abduction and forced return to Algeria, and hold anyone found responsible to account. “Slimane Bouhafs fled Algeria after persecution…


