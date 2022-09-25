We studied 309,544 patent applications – and found inventing is still a man’s world
By Vicki Huang, Senior Lecturer, Intellectual Property, Deakin University
Cameron Patrick, Statistical Consultant, The University of Melbourne
Sue Finch, Statistical Consultant, The University of Melbourne
Although female inventorship has grown over the years, 15 years’ worth of patent outcomes from IP Australia suggests inventing is still a luxury for women.
- Sunday, September 25, 2022