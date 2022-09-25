Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a world first, NASA's DART mission is about to smash into an asteroid. What will we learn?

By Steven Tingay, John Curtin Distinguished Professor (Radio Astronomy), Curtin University
Share this article
The first ever planetary defence test is about to take place 11 million kilometres from Earth. All we can do is wait and see.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Lessons from Fiona: Global collaboration is key to preparing for future hurricanes
~ We studied 309,544 patent applications – and found inventing is still a man’s world
~ 'Like walking into a crystal': our first preview of the Art Gallery of NSW's new Sydney Modern
~ Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection – but getting boosted promptly is the best bet
~ 'Painful, confronting and totally riveting': Peggy Frew's novel of dysfunctional sisters is ultimately uplifting
~ Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in the Australian Alps – and it's a problem
~ Is selective school right for your child? Here 7 questions to help you decide
~ Why the Reserve Bank's record loss of $37 billion was actually good for Australia
~ Far from home, alone: Cambodian students share life in Thailand during the pandemic lockdown
~ Did the Morrison government change the relationship between religion and politics in Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter