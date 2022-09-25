Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As pandemic measures are lifted, social media use has declined with the exception of TikTok

By Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Ryerson Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy Preserving Digital Technologies, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Chinese-owned app TikTok continues its growth as one of the most popular social media networks. After pandemic health measures were lifted, other social media networks saw a decline in use.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


