As pandemic measures are lifted, social media use has declined with the exception of TikTok
By Philip Mai, Co-director and Senior Researcher, Ryerson Social Media Lab, Toronto Metropolitan University
Anatoliy Gruzd, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Privacy Preserving Digital Technologies, Toronto Metropolitan University
The Chinese-owned app TikTok continues its growth as one of the most popular social media networks. After pandemic health measures were lifted, other social media networks saw a decline in use.
- Sunday, September 25, 2022