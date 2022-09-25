Concussion is more than sports injuries: Who's at risk and how Canadian researchers are seeking better diagnostics and treatments
By Keith Yeates, Professor and Head, Psychology, and Ronald and Irene Ward Chair in Pediatric Brain Injury, University of Calgary
Charles H. Tator, Program Director, Canadian Concussion Centre, and Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Toronto
Cheryl Wellington, Professor and Vice Chair Research, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of British Columbia
Canadian researchers are exploring unanswered questions about concussion: How to diagnose it accurately and quickly, how to predict outcomes and promote recovery, and how to prevent it altogether.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 25, 2022