Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Albanese to attend Abe funeral; integrity legislation to go to parliament

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

While the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and a memorial service in Canberra dominated the news this week, Vladamir Putin’s partial military mobilisation and his latest threat to use nuclear weapons escalated the Ukraine conflict and added to the insecurity in Europe.

Anthony Albanese will be away again next week at another funeral, this time that of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed by an assassin. At home,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Business mentoring and support in South Africa: how principals can improve early childhood development centres
~ 5 xenophobic myths about immigrants in South Africa debunked by researchers
~ Fiona hits Atlantic Canada: Climate change means the region will see more frequent storms
~ Ebola outbreak in Uganda: the health system has never been better prepared
~ Nigeria is producing less and less oil. Here's why
~ Indonesia's stance on China-Taiwan conflict more about dependency on Beijing than being neutral
~ Iran: World must take meaningful action against bloody crackdown as death toll rises
~ Hilary Mantel was one of the great voices of historical fiction – and so much more
~ Russia/Ukraine: So-called referenda in the occupied territories are in blatant breach of international law
~ Chad: Security Force Abuse Amid National Dialogue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter