Human Rights Observatory

Fiona hits Atlantic Canada: Climate change means the region will see more frequent storms

By Ryan P. Mulligan, Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of the Beaty Water Research Centre, Queen's University, Ontario
Hurricanes don’t usually maintain high wind speeds as they make their way toward Atlantic Canada. But ocean warming may be linked to the increasing intensity of storms like Fiona.The Conversation


