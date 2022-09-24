Tolerance.ca
Nigeria is producing less and less oil. Here's why

By Omowumi Iledare, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Professorial Chair in Oil and Gas Economics and Management, University of Cape Coast
Insecurity of assets and life with declining capacity for technical and market production are responsible for Nigeria’s low crude oil production.The Conversation


