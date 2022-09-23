Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia/Ukraine: So-called referenda in the occupied territories are in blatant breach of international law

By Amnesty International
Reacting to news that “voting” has begun in the Russian-occupied areas of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine on whether to join the Russian Federation, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “These so-called ‘referenda’ are a ruse for Russia to illegally annex occupied Ukrainian territory, […] The post Russia/Ukraine: So-called referenda in the occupied territories are in blatant breach of international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


