Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Security Force Abuse Amid National Dialogue

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security forces standing outside the headquarters of The Transformers opposition party in N’Djamena, Chad’s on September 2, 2022. © Private (Nairobi) – Chad’s security forces used excessive force in recent days against opposition members and supporters protesting the government’s “national dialogue” to lead to new national elections, Human Rights Watch said today. The security force response undermines any hope that the national dialogue will make progress toward elections. The national dialogue opened on August 20, 2022 in N’Djamena, the capital, and was to be open…


© Human Rights Watch -


