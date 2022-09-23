Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

White nationalism is a political ideology that mainstreams racist conspiracy theories

By Sara Kamali, Professor, Creative Writing, University of California San Diego
Share this article
President Biden denounces white nationalism as once-democratic countries around the world are threatened by increasing political support for this ideology.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Protests erupt in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini
~ Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier: the melting monster of sea level rise – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ To reach net zero the world still needs mining. After 26 years, here’s what I’ve learned about this ‘evil’ industry
~ Ukraine war: mobilisation and forced conscription shows the failure of Russia's inflexible 'continental' mindset
~ New study seeks to explain the 'Mandela Effect' – the bizarre phenomenon of shared false memories
~ US and Russia engage in a digital battle for hearts and minds
~ Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
~ HIV therapies currently need to be taken regularly for life – longer-lasting antibody treatments could one day offer an equally effective one-shot alternative
~ Japan to Suspend Myanmar Military Training Program
~ The wolf is being targeted and killed in North Macedonia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter