Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Songbirds with unique colours are more likely to be traded as pets – new research

By Rebecca Senior, Assistant Professor of Conservation Science, Durham University
Share this article
People like beautiful things. This comes as no surprise: beauty underpins highly profitable businesses, from cosmetics and art to the illegal wildlife trade, which reaps up to US$23 billion (£20 billion) annually according to some estimates.

Tigers and pandas show that aesthetic value can be an asset to wildlife conservation, attracting public support and funding. On the flip side, anything that you might want to preserve in the wild so you can look at it, somebody else will probably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The wolf is being targeted and killed in North Macedonia
~ How not to tell customers their data is at risk: the perils of the Optus approach
~ Giorgia Meloni and the return of fascism: how Italy got here
~ Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn Kenya into as big an international player as he could -- here's why
~ Viet Nam: Imprisoned activist ‘beaten and shackled’
~ VIDEO: Albanese to attend Abe funeral next week; integrity legislation to go to parliament
~ Energy crisis: why government support for businesses could harm the economy in the long run
~ Indonesia: Hope for Justice in 2014 Papua Massacre
~ Should I give my teen alcohol? Just a sip, the whole can, or none at all?
~ A UN-backed tribunal on Khmer Rouge crimes just confirmed the conviction of key leader Khieu Samphan. What now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter